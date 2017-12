Osejo, Luis Guzman, DOB: 01/29/1984 HMA, 5’-9”, 200 lbs, Hair: Blk, Eyes: Brn 2623 E. Westcott Ave., Visalia CA 93292 CADL: D1603220

Osejo is wanted for questioning for his involvement in a 20001(a) CVC (Hit & Run) fatal traffic collision that occurred on Nov. 1 , 2017 at 2152 hours on SR-198 eastbound just west of the Mooney Blvd. over cross. Osejo is known to frequent the city of Visalia area, city of Dinuba area, Cutler/Orosi area and the city of Reedley area. Immediately notify the on duty supervisor at the Visalia Area CHP office through Fresno CHP dispatch (559) 441-5400.

Investigating Officer: B. Bowers # 15290