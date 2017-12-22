Downtown Gilroy to get new bike racks

The Gilroy Bicycle Pedestrian Committee wants to expand available bike parking downtown from 60 to 380 bike parking spots and is waiting for permission from the city council to start work on the plan.

A $3,000 donation made by the Sunrise Rotary Club to the Bicycle Pedestrian Committee for the installation of bike racks was recently rescinded due to ongoing trouble navigating through city red tape.

Community Development Director Kristi Abrams came to the rescue.

“I kept on getting emails from Kristi Abrams and she said, ‘No problem.,’” Bicycle Commision Chairperson Zach Hilton said. “She told me that they could find funding for four racks. There was no hesitation; they knew what they were doing.”

It’s been a bit of a bumpy ride for the Bicycle and Pedestrian Commission as the group works to increase bike riding in Downtown Gilroy. Aside from the bureaucratic soup that frustrated Sunrise’s donation, the commission has had time to present its work to the city council but is still waiting for an official motion to proceed.

They will start, however, with four $743 new bike racks; green and designed in the form of a bike, 67” long and 41” high made of galvanized steel with a 26” “Downtown Gilroy” sign printed where the front wheel would be. The remaining two will be installed in front of Pinnacle Bank and the CMAP building.

“We want to create a gateway effect,” Hilton said. “Most of the downtown’s activity happens between Sixth and Fourth Streets. The racks will also serve as public art pieces.”

The city will install two of the racks at the corner of Sixth and Monterey streets; one in front Old City Hall and another in front of the Halls Building.

Sunrise’s donation is not wasted, however. The club has decided to donate the funds to Gavilan College to be used for bike racks and potentially a bike Fix-Bikit station.

On Wednesday Pinnacle Bank announced that they would purchase an additional bike rack.

“The bike racks are being funded from the Downtown Revitalization Projects funds,” said Abrams in an email. “One of the City’s Strategic Plan goals is to develop a vibrant downtown. In keeping with Council’s desire to assist downtown, funding has been appropriated to aid in that effort.”