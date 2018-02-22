Joan S. Lorge

Joan Sturm Lorge went home to Jesus on February 14, 2018. She was born Joan Bernadette Harris to Barney and Helen Harris in Gilroy, California July 21, 1944.

Over the years, Joan resided in Indiana, Florida, and Iowa. She graduated with honors from Indiana State University and was an accomplished interior architect specializing in commercial space planning. She earned a Master Gardener certificate, was an active member in Coralville United Methodist Church, and was a food pantry volunteer.

She is loved by and will be missed by many.

Joan is survived by her loving husband Steve, daughter Shelly Robinson, (Marshall) , grandchildren Melissa, Kristen, and Zachery Robinson, sister Jacque Harris Palmer (Jim), brothers Chuck Harris (Nora), Don Harris.(Patty), step daughter Heather Jenkins (Lorge), step son- in- law John Jenkins, step grandchildren Patia Lewis, Joshua, and Aaron Jenkins.

A celebration of Joan’s life is being held at Coralville United Methodist Church at 2:00pm on Wednesday.

