Raymond D. Trevino

Raymond Domingo Trevino, 79, a long-time resident of Gilroy and Hollister, passed away on February 16, 2018 at the Veteran’s Home of California in Yountville.

Ray was born on April 24, 1938 in Bakersfield to Ramon Trevino and Margaret Contreras Trevino. He attended East Bakersfield High School before joining the US Army. After his service, he began a thirty-year career in the jewelry business, working in Sacramento, Stockton and San Jose, before opening his own businesses in Gilroy, Trevino Jewelers and Ray’s Jewel Box. After retiring from the jewelry business, he enjoyed cooking with his Gourmet Alley friends and catering special events. He also worked as a cook and enjoyed mentoring at the James Boys Ranch in Morgan Hill.

In later years, Ray lost his sight, but that did not stop him from living life to its fullest. He loved music, dancing, singing, fishing, and playing golf and poker. Ray was the first blind golfer to play in the National Veterans Golden Age Games competing against sighted players for several years beginning in 2007 and winning gold one year. He and his beloved guide dog Thorn moved to the Veterans Home in 2010. Ray returned to the Golden Age Games in 2012, traveling to St Louis where he took gold in bowling and shuffleboard, and silver in horseshoes and golf, the highest medal count ever for a visually impaired athlete.

Ray is survived by siblings Maria Garza, Linda Trevino and Victor (Norma) Trevino of Bakersfield, and Robert Trevino of Glendora; son Michael (Lori) Trevino of Kensington; daughters Ramona Trevino and Cecilia (Mark) Andrade of Hollister; grandchildren Vanessa (Everett) Yniguez, Kristine Padilla, and Raymond Andrade of Hollister; Carly Andrade of Davis; and Liliana and Carina Trevino of Kensington; and great grandchildren Ali and Isaiah Yniguez, and Jayla and Jocelyn Jones.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Ann, and siblings Margaret Gutierrez, Paul Trevino and Vivian Ortiz.

Memorial services will be held on Sunday, March 11, 2018 at 2pm at the VFW Hall, 74 West 6th Street, Gilroy, and on Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 1pm at Mission Family Mortuary, 531 California Avenue, Bakersfield, followed by burial at Union Cemetery in Bakersfield.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Western Blind Rehabilitation Center, VA PAHCS Voluntary Service, 3801 Miranda Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94304.

Condolences may be left on Mission Family Mortuary online guest book at www.missionfamilymortuary.com/obituaries.

