Police arrest man for three sex assaults

Gilroy Police arrested an 18-year-old local man last week on suspicion of sexually assaulting at least three people, and investigators think even more have been victimized by the same suspect.

Police received the first report of a possible sexual assault committed by Gianni Filice, a Gilroy resident, in March 2017, according to a press release from Gilroy Police Department. Police investigated the allegation and obtained an arrest warrant for Filice.

As police continued to investigate, two more victims came forward and reported Filice had also assaulted them, according to authorities.

In each case, Filice established a relationship with the victims before he assaulted them, police said. Filice is currently in custody at Santa Clara County Jail.

Police added that they think there might be more victims of Filice’s who have not come forward or been identified. The Gilroy Police Department is encouraging anyone who was a victim to make a report. Victims can contact GPD at (408) 846-0350.