Albert Anthony Silva

Albert Silva, 73, of Gilroy, passed away on February 28, 2018 after a valiant battle to Multiple System Atrophy (MSA).

Funeral services will be held at 10am, Monday, March 5, 2018 at St. Mary’s Church in Gilroy with Fr. Randy officiating. Burial will follow at Gavilan Hills Memorial Park. Arrangements are by Habing Family Funeral Home.

Albert was born in San Jose, CA to Tony and Isabel Silva on January 10, 1945. He graduated from Andrew Hill High School in 1962. He served in the California National Guard during 1965 ñ 1971. He married his wife, Mary Jacinta, on January 23, 1971 in Santa Clara. He grew up on the family dairy and began his own farming business, Silva Farms, in 1976.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Isabel Silva.

Albert is survived by his loving wife of 47 years Mary Jacinta; two daughters Bernice (Gerard) Garcia and Sandie Silva; brothers Arthur (Maria) and David (Mary Humphrey); grandchildren Savannah Garcia, Sydney Garcia, Olivia Millard and Cole Millard and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Gerard Garcia, Victor Avila, Joshua Silva, Kenny Alger, Francisco Fernandez, Joey Santos.

Memorials may be given to The Multiple System Atrophy Coalition.

The family of Albert wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all of our family and friends who have been there for us during this difficult time.