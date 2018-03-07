Craig L. Merriman passed away Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at his home in Gilroy. Craig was raised in the Morgan Hill area and graduated from Live Oak High School where he met his late wife, Jacqui. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed watching movies and spending time with his family.

Craig was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Jacqui and his son, Sean.

He is survived by his sister, Margaret and her two sons, Jonathan and David; his sister-in-law Sandy; nieces, Kristine and Rena; God daughter Katarina and his great nephews, Josh, Jeremy, Jaret and Cotton.

Private family cremation and inurnment held.

