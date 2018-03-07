Sandy Jo Anger, 74, of Morgan Hill, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2018. She was born in Spokane, Washington.

She attended Cal State Northridge. Sandy loved life and learning. She had many passions over the years that included line dancing, dog training, archery, languages, art, theatre, travelling, spending time in nature and with family. She was an active member of the community at Woodland Estates.

She is survived by her sister, Ronna Gillespie; her daughters, Joanne Reese and Karin Plow; her grandchildren Mathew Reese, Michael Reese, Makayla Reese, Chloe Plow and Jack Plow; her nephew and niece Steve Gillespie and Kathy Gillespie-Atkinson; and her dog Joey.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 11, 2018 at 2:00pm at the Woodland Estates club house.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on behalf of Sandy Anger to Friends of San Martin Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 71, Morgan Hill, CA 95037.

