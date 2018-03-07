Sharon K. Hatch passed away at her Hollister home at the age of 75. She was born in Niles, Michigan and lived in Hollister since 2006 moving here from Morgan Hill. She married her husband, Wayne, in 1962 in Niles, Michigan.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne Hatch of Hollister, her daughters, Michelle Hatch of Pacific Grove and Cheryl Skelton (John) of Orangevale, CA and her grandchildren, Kaitlyn Rust of Hampton, VA, Krystina Neill of Orangevale and her two great grandchildren, Brody and Noah Rust. She is also fortunate to be survived by her mother, Mary Ciesla of Dowsagiac, MI.

Funeral services will be on Friday, March 9, 2018 at 11:00am at Black Cooper Sander Funeral Home with interment following at Calvary Cemetery.

Friends can pay their respects from 9am to 11am at the funeral home chapel.