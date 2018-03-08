Two Gilroy men arrested for Seaside robberies

Two Gilroy men were arrested last week in Seaside, charged with committing three armed robberies in Monterey County in 24-hour period, according to Seaside police’s Peninsula Regional Violence and Narcotics Team unit.

Izaak Diaz, 24, of Gilroy and Mathew Silva, 20, of Gilroy were linked to a strand of armed robberies on Nov. 29, 2017, after an investigation done by the Seaside task force.

The first robbery happened at a Motel 6 in Salinas at 1:27pm. The second was just hours later at 5:27am. a 7-Eleven on Reservation Road in Marina. The last robbery was committed at 6:52 a.m. at a 76 gas station located in Seaside, according to Seaside police.

Diaz had previously been involved in a series of robberies in San Benito and Santa Clara counties and was the first in custody. Detectives obtained a felony arrest warrant for Silva and arrested him in Gilroy on March 1 with the help of Gilroy police, the police unit said.

Silva was detained without incident and transported to the Monterey County jail; his bail was set at $60,000.

Anyone with information on the case should contact the Peninsula Regional Violence and Narcotics Team at (831) 646-6926. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the tip line at (831) 646-3840.