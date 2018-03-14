Ernest L. Pavese, Jr., Gilroy, Born on March 17, 1929 (Saint Patrickís Day) that gave him the nickname of “O” Pavese has left to a better place on February 15, 2018. He was the son of Ernest L Pavese Sr. and Teresa Colombano Pavese. He was preceded in death by his first wife Barbara of 57 years. He is survived by his second wife Nancy and children Lawrence (Peggy) and Theresa (Mike), Step children Jimmy and Peter Inthavong, Grandchildren Angelina, Laurel, Kristina, Averi, Gary, Tonya, and ten great-grandchildren.

Ernie learned the plumbing profession from his father Ernest Pavese Sr. who established Ernest Pavese Plumbing and Heating in 1927 in Gilroy CA. His mother, Theresa Colombano Pavese, along with the rest of the family, always played an important part in the family business.

Ernie enjoyed fishing, hunting, sightseeing and traveling to wherever the road took them. He shared his time between Blue Ridge and Eagle Lake in the summer and Gilroy in the winter.

A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 11:00am at St. Mary Cemetery, 900 1st Street, Gilroy.

Reception to follow at 12:30pm at Veterans Memorial Hall, Address: 74 W 6th St. Gilroy.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your favorite charity.

