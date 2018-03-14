Mary Jane Green, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 10, 2018. Wife of the late John E. Green. Loving mother of Sister Bobbi Green of Gilroy and the late Patty Blomgren. Also survived by nieces and nephews. A native of Gilroy. Age 96 years. She worked for Marion’s Dress Shop, Roberts Department Store and Ford’s Department Store as a retail clerk.

She was a gentle woman.

Member of Catholic Ladies Aid Society and Women’s Auxiliary Post 669 both in Gilroy. Life-long member of St. Mary Parish.

Memorial Mass Friday, March 16, 2018 at 1:30pm at St. Mary Church, Gilroy.

Donations to Sisters of Presentation, 281 Masonic Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94118-4416 or St. Mary School, Gilroy.

Condolences at www.HabingFamilyFuneralHome.com