Off-duty Gilroy officer suspected of DUI

An off-duty Gilroy Police officer was arrested last week in Hollister on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Geoffrey Guerin, a veteran sergeant with Gilroy Police Department, was arrested by Hollister Police about 12:39am March 15, a spokesman for the Hollister Police Department confirmed.

Guerin was arrested after an officer made a traffic stop on the vehicle he was driving on the Highway 25 bypass near San Felipe Road, according to Hollister Police Sgt. Don Pershall.

Gilroy City Administrator Gabriel A. Gonzalez sent out a press release about the arrest, but did not list any details of the alleged DUI.

“Details and circumstances of the incident are currently under investigation by the Internal Affairs unit of the Gilroy Police Department,” reads the press release. “As in all cases, persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

The City of Gilroy also declined to release the suspect’s name.

“Owing to protections afforded public safety employees under California state law, specific details of the arrest, including the name of the off-duty officer, will not be released at this time,” reads the March 16 press release.

Guerin has worked for Gilroy Police Department since at least the 1990s, according to Gilroy Dispatch news archives. He has been assigned to the city’s gang enforcement unit and the Gilroy-Morgan Hill SWAT Team.

In 2010, Guerin was recognized by Gilroy police and the Gilroy Fire Department for saving the life of a 2-month-old infant when he responded to a medical emergency.