Ruth Klinke

Ruth A. Klinke, 73, passed away on March 12, 2018 in Morgan Hill, CA. Beloved wife of John H. Klinke Jr., they were married for over 55 years. Ruth worked as a telephone operator for Continental in Gilroy until they welcomed their daughter Heidi in 1974. She then joined her husband working in Coyote until 1984. Afterwards, she then worked for Pacific Bell (AT&T) in San Jose as an operator until 1997.

Ruth was a devoted church member for many years. She had a “green thumb” spending countless hours growing flowers and gardening. She also loved to travel, and went on many cruises and trips over the years.

Ruth was predeceased by her daughter; Heidi, her parents; Ernest and Josephine Carlton and siblings; Albert, Emily, Wilfred and Darrell.

She is survived by her husband John, siblings Marilyn, Wesley, Arleigh, Dean and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and Friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service on Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 10:00am at Gavilan Hills Memorial Park, Gilroy. A Memorial Service will follow the graveside service at 2:00pm at the Crossroads Christian Center, 145 Wright Ave., Morgan Hill, CA.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.

