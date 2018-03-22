Gavilan, Chico form new career pathway partnership

Gavilan College has established a new Career Technical Information partnership with Chico State University to offer a “2+2” program for Gavilan business majors who want to achieve a Bachelor’s degree in Concrete Industry Management at Chico State.

Students will complete an Associate Degree in Business at Gavilan College and then transfer to CSU Chico to major in CIM.

Gavilan has lined up a pair of information sessions for potential students. Representatives from the CIM program at Chico State as well as industry partners will be there to talk about the program and employment opportunities for graduates.

The two March 21 informational sessions are 10:10am in room BU120 and 12:05pm room MP114 on the Gavilan campus located at 5055 Santa Teresa Blvd, Gilroy.

RSVP is required at cimgavilan.eventbrite.com.

Presenters include: Dr. Feraidon Atale, Assistant Professor and Program Coordinator, Chico State University, CIM; Anne Banta, Marketing and Communications, Central Concrete; Gage Miller, Project Manager (and CIM graduate) Central Concrete, Bill Albanese, former president of Central Concrete; Joshua Neff, VP of Operations, Folsom Ready Mix, Inc.

For more information, contact Jessica Weiler, M.A. Counselor, Career Technical Education, at [email protected] or (408) 848-4848.