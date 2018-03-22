Sarah’s Vineyard to celebrate 40 years

Sarah’s Vineyard, founded in 1978 by a group of four wine enthusiasts led by Marilyn “Sarah” Otteman, will celebrate its 40th anniversary this year with a May release of its “Estate Chardonnay,” according to a March 15 announcement.

Throughout 2018, Sarah’s Vineyard, on Hecker Pass Road west of Gilroy, will be paying homage to its four decades of exceptional wines and hospitality.

On Thursday, May 10, Sarah’s Vineyard will release the new vintage of its “Estate” Chardonnay, specially designated as the winery’s official 40th anniversary bottling.

“Sarah’s Vineyard became famous early on for the quality of its Chardonnay; naming the Estate Chardonnay as our anniversary wine honors both the past and the future of Sarah’s,” said proprietor and winemaker Tim Slater.

May 10 will also be recognized as “Sarah’s Vineyard Day,” with tributes from local, state and federal officials, as well as the unveiling of history displays and special activities at the winery, according to staff.

Long before it became known as “Silicon Valley,” the Santa Clara Valley boasted a long history of grape growing and wine production dating back to the 1850s. Tim Slater purchased Sarah’s in 2001.

Today, his work as one of the region’s entrepreneurial “next gen” winemakers has helped revive the Valley’s winegrowing legacy and put Sarah’s Vineyard on the map for highly-rated, collectible Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, according to the press release.

For more information, visit SarahsVineyard.com.