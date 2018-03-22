Songs rock library

Kids big and small rocked out with Jim Gill, Saturday, March 17 at Gilroy Public Library—with more than 120 people in attendance.

Children’s supervising librarian, Sharon Kelly said Gill’s jumping, dancing and singing fits right into the library’s programming for early literacy.

Gill is a children’s author, musician and child development specialist that tours the country promoting five skills that build a foundation for early literacy: talking, singing, reading, writing, and playing.

“He’s all about family participation. Interactive music for the families to have a lot,” Kelly said.

“It’s not just having fun, but children build early literacy skills through playing, dancing and singing so our concert is an opportunity for family play.”

Kelly said Gill has come out before to give concerts as well as training to library staff.

“He came out last year for our early learning concerts,” Kelly said. “He did a staff development and training with our children’s librarians. He’s fun and he’s funny and he’s great with kids. And what a great way to learn.”

Kelly said it’s a great opportunity for the whole family to get together for an exciting event

“It was wonderful, he is just so much fun,” said Kelly. “All the families were so involved.”