Lupe Stella Yamamoto

Lupe Rocha Yamamoto passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on March 21, 2018.

Lupe was a Gilroy girl her whole life! She was a beautiful, loving and caring person who lived her life devoted to her family and God. She was a very giving person who would give you her last nickel if you needed it. As long as she had her family, she was fulfilled.

She took great pride in her children (Vanessa, Elliott, Janet and James), but her greatest joy was her grandson, Ethan. She so loved her mother (Catalina Rocha), brother {Henry Rocha, Jr (Suzann)} and sisters (Rosemary Rocha Zurlo (Richard), Bertie Rocha Cooke (Glen), Sylvia Rocha Bell (Rod)} and always let them know, in one way or another, with a ‘little something’. She leaves behind her niece and many nephews and great nephews.

She joins her heavenly family, her father (Henry Rocha, Sr), sister (Anna Rocha Taylor) and grandparents.

She will be greatly missed by her family and many, many extended family and friends.

April 4, 2018 – viewing – 2:00pm to 9:00pm and a Vigil service at 6:30pm at Habing Family Funeral Home.

April 5, 2018 – Mass 10am at St Mary’s Church.

Lupe loved to wear clothing that had beautiful colors, so please feel free to do the same.

