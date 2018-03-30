Benny E. Matulich

Ben Matulich passed away at the age of 82. He succumbed to Cancer on Tuesday the 20th of March at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo California.

He is survived by his six children: Mike Matulich, Jennie Darnell, Tom Matulich, Steve Matulich, Russell Matulich, and Joe Matulich. Ben has seventeen Grandchildren and twenty Great-grandchildren. He has six living siblings: Lola Johnson, Lurline Castro, Anthony Matulich, Jack Matulich, Margie Clark, and Doug Traverso.

Ben had lived in Laguna Woods, California with his companion Doris Iantorno for the past seven years.

He attended Gilroy High School and was an all-star basketball player. He went on to play for San Jose State and then had a successful business career.

A Memorial service will be held on the 14th of April at 3:00pm in San Jose, California at the Elks Lodge located at 444 West Alma Avenue, San Jose, California 95110.