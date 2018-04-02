Joyce Elaine Little, 81, passed away in her Gilroy home on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Her final days were spent in a lively setting surrounded by family, friends and her favorite foods.

Joyce was born in Chicago on March 6, 1937 to Willis “Bill” Elmer Sellers and Jane Alice Carr. She married Jack Ralph Little on May 18, 1957. Jack and Joyce settled in the Chicagoland area where Joyce was a loving homemaker for their growing family before relocating to Gilroy in 1979. After a few years settling in Gilroy, Joyce became the first woman manager in California at the Elks Lodge where Jack was a member and secretary before his passing in 1995.

She enjoyed painting, Christmas festivities, ladies’ night on Wednesdays with Charlie, Beth, Barbara and Pam, and volunteering for the Garlic Festival. Last May, she was thrilled to attend the Ph.D. graduation ceremony in Fayetteville, AR of her granddaughter Megan, whom she raised from childhood.

Joyce is survived by sons Jeff, Dan, Greg and Mike, daughter-in-law Courtney, and predeceased by daughter Tracy. She was beloved “Gram” to Megan, Melissa, Amy, Justin, Chelsea, Matthew and Tricia, who will fondly remember her strength, sharp wit, and animated story telling.

Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituary/joyce-little.

Memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.