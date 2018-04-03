Hecker Pass closed due to fire

Road closed just west of Santa Teresa Boulevard

A vegetation fire on Hecker Pass Highway in west Gilroy has caused authorities to shut down the road in both directions.

The fire started the afternoon of April 3 on the 2200 block of Hecker Pass Highway. A large tree limb fell onto power lines, igniting the fire, according to a press release from Gilroy Police Department.

PG&E has since cut the power lines, which will affect electricity to some residents in the area.

Hecker Pass Highway is currently closed to all traffic in both directions, about half a mile west of Santa Teresa Boulevard. This closure will be in effect “until further notice,” reads the press release. Motorists are advised to consider taking an alternate route.

