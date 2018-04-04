Limb takes out power, closes lane, on Hecker Pass Road

A falling tree limb at approximately 2:40 pm today, April 3, took down a quarter mile of high-tension power lines between Burchell Road and Syngenta Flowers on Hecker Pass Road, igniting a one-acre vegetation fire, knocking out power and closing the road to traffic for several hours.

Hecker Pass Road was to remain closed until PG&E could repair the downed lines, which the utility estimated would be about 8:30pm.

PG&E reported that 83 customers lost power and that service.

Caltrans was working at 7pm to open a single lane up to the affected point, but could not say when the road would be cleared for traffic in both directions.

A passing driver initially reported the downed lines, soon followed by reports of smoke from residents at nearby Eagle Ridge.

PG&E was on the scene within 15 minutes to de-energize the lines, according to Gilroy Fire Department Fire Division Chief Mary Gutierrez. Fire crews were able to contain the fire within 30 minutes.

The fire department sent a crew to the neighborhood north of the incident, near Welburn Avenue, as a precaution. There were no structures threatened, and no injuries were reported.

The tree limb, which fell from the south, north across the road, took down the power lines running along the north side of Hecker Pass Road.