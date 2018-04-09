Steven Douglas Knepper passed away on March 24, 2018, at the age of 72, after a strong battle against cancer. His light hearted, positive, and easy going zest for life will be dearly missed.

Steve was a life-long resident of San Martin, CA where he attended San Martin Grammar School and graduated from Live Oak High School. In his adult life, Steve grew row crops and hay. He also worked for Silva’s Hay & Grain, and hauled hay for The Hay Barn in San Martin. Steve was also a volunteer firefighter with the CDF in Morgan Hill for many years, where he drove the big water tanker. In his spare time, Steve was a care taker of the Gilroy Hot Springs. He also could often be found taking part in events for the Santa Clara County Cattlemen’s Association, San Martin Horsemen’s Association, and the Morgan Hill Grange, each of which he belonged to.

Steve is survived by his sisters , Barbara Hulbert (Ronald) and Bonnie Rawls (the late Chris Rawls), his brother-in-law Gary McDowell, his nieces and nephews Heather Adney, Ronda Boykin (Robert), Joseph Rawls (Dana), Michelle Martin (Joe), Heath McDowell (Isabel), Eric Rawls, Chad Hulbert (Ginger), Kristina Kennedy (Rhett), and Kimberly Rawls, his sixteen great nieces and nephews, and many cousins.

Steve was preceded in death by his mother and father, Marjorie and Glen Knepper, and his sister Susan McDowell.

Friends and Family are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 10:00am at the Habing Family Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life BBQ following at 13405 Foothill Avenue, San Martin.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Santa Clara County Cattlemen’s Association, the San Martin Horsemen’s Association, or the American Cancer Society.

For condolences please go to www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com