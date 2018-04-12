Classified staff agrees to 2 percent hike

Despite stalled talks with the teachers’ union, Gilroy school district leaders reached an agreement with its classified (non-instructional) staff for the 2017-18 school year that includes a 2 percent pay raise retroactive to July 1, 2017.

Gilroy Unified School District’s Board of Trustees ratified the contract terms with the California School Employees Association at its March 22 meeting.

The retroactive pay increase does not include “overtime, additional hours or hours worked during the 2017 summer school program,” according to the agreement. In addition, no changes were made in the district’s contribution to the classified staff’s health and welfare benefits.

A “Me Too Clause” was also part of the compensation package, which states that “the salary schedule adjustment shall not be lower than any across-the-board percentage salary increases negotiated with any other bargaining unit.”

However, the Gilroy Teachers Association are at an impasse with district negotiators on a new contract. The certificated staff, which includes teachers and has been working without a contract since June 2017, is asking for a 6 percent pay raise and for the district to contribute an additional 5 percent for health benefits. The district’s offer is the same to the teachers as it was to the classified staff.

“The tentative agreement reached between Gilroy Unified School District and California School Employees Association is within the fiscal constraint of the District,” according to the staff report.

Board approves calendars for next two school years

The Gilroy Unified School District Board of Trustees approved the 2018-19 and 2019-20 Instructional and Gilroy Teachers Association Certificated Work Calendars at itsMarch 22 meeting.

The calendars meet the required 180 student instructional days and three staff development days, according to the report.

For 2018-2019 school term, the first day of student instruction is scheduled for Aug. 16, 2018 and the last day of instruction will be Friday, June 7, 2019.

For 2019-2020, the first day of student instruction is set at Aug. 14, 2019 and the last day of instruction will be Friday, June 5, 2020.