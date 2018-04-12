Office for mosquito control holds open house

The County of Santa Clara Vector Control District will host its fourth annual open house from on Tuesday April 17, from 10am to 3pm.

The event at the mosquito-control headquarters at 1580 Berger Drive,San Jose will celebrate 30 years of protecting public health with a family-friendly event that provides education about pest management and the importance of mosquito and vector control.

The Mosquito and Vector Control Association of California has designated April 15-21 as Mosquito Awareness Week.

Educational activities include watching mosquitofish in action, helping fight West Nile Virus in your yard, inspecting the habitats of bees and beehives, and conducting a mock backyard inspection with vector biologists. Attendees can also bring in bugs for identification by our entomologists and learn about native Bay Area species.

Specialized equipment on display includes marshland vehicles used for treatments in difficult-to-reach waterways. Laboratory tours, demonstrations for controlling rats and mice, arts and crafts for kids, and more will take place throughout the event. The Wildlife Center of Silicon Valley will educate attendees on living compatibly with our local wildlife. Hendrix, a black lab mix who alerts inspectors of illegal fruit, plants and insects entering the county, will be at the open house for guests to interact with and pet.

“This is a wonderful educational experience for kids and adults to learn first-hand how to prevent the spread of mosquitoes and mosquito-borne illnesses, ticks and other potentially dangerous vectors,” said Vector Control District Manager Dr. Nayer Zahiri. “Even simple, individual acts such as dumping standing water can go a long way in preventing diseases such as West Nile Virus.”

In addition to Vector Control, other Consumer and Environmental Protection Agency departments participating are Consumer Protection Division, Clean Water, Recycle and Waste Reduction, and Animal Care and Control.

For more information, the public can call (408) 918-4770 or visit online at SCCvector.org.