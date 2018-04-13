Laurel Ruth Maloney of Gilroy passed away Tuesday, April 10, 2018. A native of San Francisco, CA. Age 90 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Vince Maloney.

Survived by her husband, Dr. Jim Cecilian of Seattle, WA. Mother of Michael Maloney (Gina) of Aromas, Marta Maloney (Jozef) of Gilroy, and Matthew Maloney of Gilroy.

Grandmother of Megan Adney (Kyle), Mackenzie Maloney, Sean Dinsmore, Ryan Dinsmore (Kristin), Neal Dinsmore, Amanda Maloney, Casey Maloney, Jerry Petty, and Christina Bushman (Scott). Great-grandmother of Stella Adney, Jacob, David and Thomas Bushman, and Piper Dinsmore.

Laurel moved to Gilroy in 1966 from Campbell. She owned and operated Las Animas Ready Mix with her late husband. Laurel also owned and operated Buena Vista Travel, in Gilroy, from 1970’s to 1990’s. She loved being a Docent at Monterey Bay Aquarium for many years and also volunteered at Gilroy Kaiser Permanente for several more years. Laurel was a world traveler and lived abroad in both Ireland and England. She was a member of St. Mary Church.

She was a wonderful mother and grandmother spending quality time with all of us. Her beautiful smile will live on in our memories.

Visitation Friday, May 11, 2018 6:00pm – 8:00pm at Habing Family Funeral Home, Gilroy.

Funeral Service Saturday, May 12, 2018 11:00am at Habing Family Funeral Home. Reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Essential Tremor Foundation.

Condolences at www.HabingFamilyFuneralHome.com