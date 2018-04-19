CHS student artists honored at county showcase

Christopher High School students Aubriana Drew-Davis and Andrew Zepeda were recently selected as grade level winners in the Santa Clara County Office of Education’s Young Artists Showcase and New Museum Los Gatos High School Art Competition.

Every year, the county office invites public and charter school students in grades Transitional Kindergarten through 12 to highlight their talents and participate in the showcase.

Drew-Davis was recognized for her art piece titled “Little Sister,” while Zepeda was honored for his artwork titled “Berries.”

“I am impressed and emotionally moved by the artistry shown by the talented students in Santa Clara County,” said Jeannine Flores, Visual and Performing Arts Coordinator for the county office.

This annual competition asks teachers to submit 2D, 3D or 4D student artwork to become part of the Santa Clara County Office of Education’s permanent collection. All high school students submitted their work via the Museums of Los Gatos High School Art Contest.

The Young Artist Showcase Gallery within the county is the largest collection of adjudicated student artwork in the state, with over 900 pieces.

Students have the choice of having their original work added to the permanent collection or a facsimile. Included in the collection are paintings, drawings, watercolors, photographs, sculptures and multi-media works. The Young Artist Showcase Gallery is open to the public during business hours. A total of 28 pieces will be added to the collection in 2018.

The winning entries will be unveiled at the Young Artist Showcase Celebration. The gala event for the winners and their schools and families will be held 4:30pm Tuesday, May 22, at education offices, 1290 Ridder Park Drive in San Jose.