Coalition promotes ‘Graceful Giving’

The South County Faith-Based Coalition will host two events in the coming weeks that are intended to bring locals together to help their fellow residents and honor the region’s law enforcement.

On April 21 at 12:30pm, coalition volunteers will visit Park Place apartments in Morgan Hill to “bless five families” with home furnishings, toys, clothing and other useful items, according to Dori Prado, chair of the South County Faith Based Coalition, which is an offshoot of the South County Youth Task Force.

“One of our projects is to adopt all low-income apartment complexes in South County,” Prado said. “We are starting with Village Avante (renamed Park Place). I grew up at Village Avante, and my partner Danny Chavez was the one who thought of this idea to adopt this apartment complex because he knew I grew up there and it is near and dear to my heart. We just want to serve the people, and love on them.”

At the April 21 “Graceful Giving” event at Park Place, the faith-based community and Morgan Hill police will host a barbecue with hot dogs and socializing, and assist with distributing the new home goods to selected families.

The public is invited, and the event features giveaways, raffles, a produce and bread table, face painting, live music and other festivities. Park Place is located at 16480 Del Monte Ave.

The coalition plans to continue adopting such communities, with the Sobrato Apartments in Gilroy next on their list, at an undetermined date.

On May 19, the SCFBC will give special recognition to South County law enforcement officials in a program titled “Honoring The Badge – Community Service Honoring Law Enforcement.”

The event will start at 11am at the Morgan Hill Community Center, 17000 Monterey Road. Special guest speakers will include Morgan Hill Mayor Steve Tate, Morgan Hill Police Chief David Swing, Gilroy Mayor Roland Velasco, Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee and Pastor Benjy McNaughton.

The goal of the event, which includes awards and lunch, is to “unite as one” to recognize South County law enforcement, Prado said.

