Clayton “Ronnie” Bermudez passed away on Thursday after a long battle with a chronic illness. He could light up a room with his energy and have everyone laughing in no time. Ronnie was a fierce family man and nothing made him happier than spending time with his great big Mexipino family and BBQing for everyone.

Clayton was born in Calexico, CA and graduated from Gonzales High School (66′). Clayton enjoyed a 30 year career with the City of San Jose. He was promoted to Supervisor, retired in 2000 and started his retirement job doing what he loved the most, working at Harley Davidson, House of Thunder in Morgan Hill.

Clayton is survived by his loving wife Mary; and his three beautiful daughters Elizabeth Bermudez (Marinchak), Yvonne Bermudez (Falvey), Maxine Bermudez (Gullo) and grandchildren, Malia and Ella Marinchak, and James Clayton, Isabella, and Francesca Falvey. He is also survived by his sisters Marlene Alderete, Rosemary Bermudez, Anna Rodriguez, and Lela Chavez and his brothers Joseph Bermudez (deceased) and Charles Reed.

Friends and family are invited to a vigil on Sunday, April 29, 2018 from 5pm – 7pm at Habings Family Funeral Home in Gilroy.

On Monday, April 30, 2018, Funeral services will be held at St. Benedict’s Church in Hollister, CA at 11:00am.

Burial to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Salinas, CA.

Reception to follow from 4pm -7pm at Gilroy Elks Lodge.

