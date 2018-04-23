Lorna D. Brownfield (Kuntz)

Preceded in death by her husband William Brownfield and grandson Brandon Brownfield;Survived by her husband Robert Kuntz, and her children Clark (Carol) Brownfield, Bruce (Debbie) Brownfield, Barbara (Raymond) Graves, Lori (Keith) Rice, as well as eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Memorial Service: 11:00am ñ April 21, 2018, First Baptist Church, 8455 Wren Avenue, Gilroy, CA.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to GoFundMe ñ Brandon Brownfield (http://tiny.cc/brownfield) or Yolo Hospice, 1909 Galileo Ct. Davis, CA 9561