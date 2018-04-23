William Baker Starritt Sr

W.B.”Bill” Starritt passed away peacefully in his home on March 24, 2018. Bill was a true Patriot, always flew the American flag! A member of Bombing Squadron Eight aboard the USS Bennington (CV-20), Bill severed as a Navy pilot in the Pacific during WWII, as well as in the Navy reserves.

Bill and Betty married 4/8/1945 and settled in Hollister after the war where Bill owned and operated Starritt Oil Company as well as numerous gas stations. In 1963 the Starritts moved to Gilroy (temporarily). Bill started his real estate career in 1964 and opened Starritt Realtors in 1966. Bill remained an loyal St Louis Cardinal fan since the age of eight. He was an avid reader, loved history, enjoyed traveling, swimming and loved spending time with his family.

Bill is preceded in death by his wife Betty of 66 years, daughter Cynthia Starritt Peterson, his brother Robert Starritt, sisters Virgina Brown and Alice Verderburg. His parents Leo and Zelna Starritt, inlaws Ann and William Mathson, Patty and Don Robinson.

Bill is survived by his sons, Timer and Mark Starritt, daughter Susan (Kurt) Jacobsen, four grandchildren, Yobie and Markie Jacobsen, Jill (Robert) DeForge and Rebecca Peterson as well as two great granddaughters, Cynthia and Lauren DeForge and his dog Auggie.

Bill was known as a man of his word. He had a dry sense of humor, loved The Lord, his wife and family. Bill did his best to live by the 10 Commandments and touched many lives in a positive way. Bill will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

The family would like to thank Bill’s grandson Markie for all his loving, devoted care over the past three years as well as Jeanette Sanchez and Alejandra Torres for their quality care of Bill.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St Jude’s Children Hospital or your favorite charity.

A private service will be held at Bill’s request.