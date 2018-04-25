Known for making killer cinnamon rolls and teaching at Gilroy High School for forty years, Betty Clark will be remembered for many things. She left this earth April 17, 2018, to join her beloved husband and heavenly family.

Born December 11, 1922, in Atwood, California to Emil and Elizabeth Rodieck, she moved to Gilroy to accept a teaching position in 1944. She married John J. Clark in June of 1947.

She is survived by her two children, Kathleen Chavez (Jack) of Gilroy and son John E. Clark (fiancee Rose Mandel) of Davis CA, five grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

As per her request, there will be no services. Persons wishing to make a remembrance in her name may do so to Yosemite Institute or their favorite charity.