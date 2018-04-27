Police investigate April 26 stabbing

No arrests made as of Friday morning

Gilroy Police are investigating an altercation that ended in a stabbing Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened April 26 on the 300 block of IOOF Avenue in east Gilroy, across the street from South Valley Junior High School, according to Gilroy Police Sgt. Paco Rodriguez. One victim was injured as a result of the stabbing.

As of 12pm April 27, police had not made any arrests in relation to the incident, Rodriguez said.

The incident remains under investigation. More details will follow as they are available.