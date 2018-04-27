Robert “Bob” Bruegmann passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday April 22, 2018 at the age of 90. Bob was born in San Francisco raised in Vacaville and settled in Gilroy in 1968.

Bob, a Veteran of the Korean War was awarded a purple heart and bronze star. He was a dedicated husband, father and community member. Bob started Bob’s Jobs after retiring from PG&E in 1985. Throughout his lifetime he was an avid sports fan, enjoyed pinochle, softball, farming walnuts, and spending time with family. Monday nights you would find him at the Gilroy Bowl where one of his proudest accomplishments was bowling a 300. Bob was a perpetual optimist and jokester, those closest to him had a personal “Bobism”. He always took the time to help others and welcomed everyone who walked through the front door as if they were family.

His spirit and legacy lives through his family and all the lives he has touched.

He is preceded in death by his son Mark Carrera and brother Carl Bruegmann.

Bob leaves behind his loving wife of 50 years, Mary Ann Bruegmann, his children Jannine Sullivan (Chris), Rosanne Bruegmann, Donald Carrera, Christopher Carrera, Susan Bruegmann, Joe Carrera (Jill), and Mary Margaret Chappell (Brett). Bob has been the best grandfather to sixteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Services will be held on Monday April 30, 2018, 10am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 11 First St. Gilroy, CA.

Donations can be made on Bob’s behalf to benefit the Masten Fire Station. Donations are made to the CDF Firefighters Benevolent Foundation, 1731 J Street Sacramento, CA 95811.