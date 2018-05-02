Police chief’s truck, gun, badge stolen

Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee, a 30-year-plus law enforcement veteran, found himself the victim of a crime when someone stole his personal vehicle April 27, according to police.

The chief’s service firearm and badge, among other personal items, were inside the vehicle when it disappeared, police said Tuesday.

Smithee was in Modesto on personal business, attending a graduation after he left Gilroy on Friday, according to a press release from Gilroy Police Department.

After the ceremony, Smithee discovered his truck was missing and presumed stolen. Modesto police are investigating the crime.

The truck had been locked and the vehicle alarm activated when Smithee left it parked earlier in the evening, police said. Along with personal items, Smithee had temporarily stored his department-issued service firearm, police badge and city-issued laptop computer inside the truck, police said. As of May 1, the truck was recovered but the other items had not been located.