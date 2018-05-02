Police respond to student with knife at GHS

A student armed with a kitchen knife at Gilroy High School prompted an evacuation and standoff with police.

On Friday, April 27, Gilroy Police responded to a report that a student was brandishing a knife inside a classroom, according to a Facebook post by the Gilroy Police Department. The classroom was evacuated.

When officers arrived, they negotiated with the student to put the knife down. A school resource officer who knew the young man was able to convince him to surrender peacefully.

The student was subsequently placed on a mental health hold and transported to an area treatment facility, according to police.