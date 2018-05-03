Gilroy hosts Dream Wedding Expo

Brides-to-be braved the heat on Sunday, April 22 to attend Ever After Gilroy Dream Wedding Expo at Gilroy Gardens Theme Park, which hosted the extravagant affair for more than 300 attendees. The event, presented by Visit Gilroy, was sponsored by The Knot and showcased nearly 50 vendors to help brides, grooms and their friends and families to plan the perfect wedding.

Sarah Lira, assistant marketing manager with Visit Gilroy and chair of the Expo, said Gilroy has a little something for everybody in the wedding party.

“We have wonderful venues, wineries, golf for men in your wedding party,” Lira said. “Amaretto boutique and the Outlets, spa days, wine tasting, golfing. And what we want to do is showcase that Gilroy is a good destination to have your wedding.”

Exhibitors arrived with everything for the big day from the music, local wineries, makeup and tastings to photography and a fashion show for the beloved gown.

Marlene Vieira, owner of Gilroy’s local bridal boutique, Mafalda’s, said people were delighted with the designs—nearly 50 in all.

“They all just love the dresses, I think we had a lot of variety,” said Vieira. “We had something for the younger modern bride and the older more conservative bride. We had mothers and young bridesmaids and flower-girl styles.”

Vieira said she’s looking forward to collaborating with the Welcome Center again.

“For sure we will do it again,” said Vieira. “It was a great turn out.”

With a rich region with shopping, wine tasting, bachelor and bachelorette activities aplenty, Lira said “Gilroy is a wedding destination.”