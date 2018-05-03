Man arrested on suspicion of meth sales

Gilroy police, following up on evidence obtained during a domestic violence call earlier this month, arrested a man Friday on suspicion of selling methamphetamine.

On April 16, officers responded to a residence on the 7100 block of Eigleberry Street regarding a suspected felony domestic violence incident, according to Gilroy police. Officers knocked on the door, but the resident, Adan Urenda, gave a “delayed response” in responding to the door, according to a post on the Gilroy Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police later learned that Urenda had attempted to destroy evidence of narcotics sales, according to authorities. Officers recovered methamphetamine and $2,000 cash from Urenda’s person.

Urenda was arrested on suspicion of felony spousal abuse, possession of methamphetamine for sales and destruction of evidence, police said.

On April 27, the Gilroy Police Anti-Crime Team and the Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team served a search warrant at Urenda’s residence. During the search, officers located more than $29,000 cash in his residence, police said. The money was seized as possible proceeds from drug sales.

Urenda is currently out of custody in lieu of bail awaiting court proceedings for charges related to the arrests, police said.