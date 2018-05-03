Police ID suspect in April 26 stabbing

Gilroy Police are looking for a 33-year-old San Martin man who they say stabbed a victim in an east Gilroy neighborhood last week.

About 6:45pm on Thursday, April 26, Gilroy police received a call reporting a male who was bleeding near the 300 block of IOOF Avenue, according to authorities. When officers arrived, they searched the area but could not locate anyone who appeared to be associated with the call.

However, officers noticed a “moderate amount” of what appeared to be freshly spilled blood on the ground. This area was later identified as the crime scene, according to police.

Just minutes after the initial report—about 6:51pm—Saint Louise Regional Hospital called Gilroy police to report a stabbing victim had just walked into the emergency room, police said. This male victim had suffered numerous stab wounds to his neck, face and torso area. Hospital staff stabilized the man, who was then transported to an area trauma center.

The officers’ continuing investigation led to the identity of Roberto Mendoza, 33, of San Martin, as the suspect in the stabbing on IOOF Avenue, police said. Mendoza was identified by witness statements and video surveillance from the area.

Gilroy detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Mendoza, on suspicion of attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon in relation to the April 26 stabbing. Police continue to search for Mendoza, who should be considered armed and dangerous because investigators have not recovered the weapon he used to stab the victim, according to authorities.

Although the stabbing took place in front of South Valley Middle School, officers noted it did not occur during school hours and the attack did not have anything to do with the school.

Anyone with information about Mendoza’s whereabouts can call the Gilroy Police Department at (408) 846-0350 or dial 911. Information may be left anonymously.