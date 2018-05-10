CHP charges DUI for school bus accident

Two children were injured after a suspected drunk driver crashed his speeding SUV into a school bus in north Gilroy May 3, according to authorities.

About 3:20pm, California Highway Patrol received a call reporting a collision with an ambulance responding on Monterey Road, north of the intersection with Rucker Avenue. Authorities determined a Ford Expedition had been traveling at a high rate of speed north on Monterey Road, according to a press release from CHP.

The Ford was allegedly driving more than 90 mph when it lost control, crossed opposing lanes of vehicle traffic and collided with a parked Gilroy Unified School bus that was preparing to unload students, according to police.

The SUV then overturned and came to rest upside down on the west shoulder of Monterey Road, trapping the adult driver and right front passenger inside, police said. Witnesses at the scene helped remove the driver and passenger from the Ford.

The driver, Alberto A. Ceadano, 25, of San Martin, was transported to San Jose Regional Hospital for minor to moderate injuries. The 28-year-old female passenger of the Ford suffered minor injuries but declined to be treated by paramedics on the scene.

Two minor passengers of the school bus—a 13-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy—suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision, according to the CHP press release. One of these students complained of shoulder and chest pain, and was transported to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center with a parent. The other injured child suffered minor scrapes to his elbow and refused medical care at the scene, with the supervision of a parent.

The bus was filled with 43 passengers at the time of the collision.

Ceadano was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and a warrant out of the Gilroy Police Department for a previous DUI, according to police.

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash can contact CHP at (408) 848-2324.