Local restaurants enlist delivery service

Hate to cook? Don’t want to drive either? Love to eat? Good news for you, DoorDash, a nationwide restaurant delivery service, is now available in Gilroy and Morgan Hill.

With the touch of a button, from DoorDash’s website or by iPhone or Droid apps, a variety of local cuisine, from fast food to finer dining, coffee, juices, and more, quick delivery is but a finger stroke away.

Today DoorDash serves more than 650 cities and towns across America, and while ambitious, the company hopes to reach into every possible location where people want food and where food can be delivered.

“DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses through door-to-door delivery,” said DoorDash spokesperson Nicole Sommers. “We work with local restaurants in the community to bring meals directly to customers and also partner with 90 percent of the top 100 U.S. restaurants that offer delivery, which is more top national restaurant partnerships than anyone else in the on-demand delivery space.”

Like Uber or Lyft drivers, all 200,000 DoorDash delivery drivers, referred to as Dashers, are independent contractors. Payment to drivers is paid based on the cost of the order, the wait time at the restaurant, the distance between the restaurant and the delivery point, traffic, parking, $1, plus all tips they may receive. Before a driver accepts a job, the DoorDash delivery app shows a guaranteed amount of pay.

Tipping for customers is optional.

“DoorDash offers the best regarding speed, selection and customer service,” Sommers said. “Typical deliveries arrive in under an hour. This goal informs everything we do, from the markets we enter to the interface of our app, to our smart routing system for Dashers that takes into account food prep time, delivery distance and other variables to ensure that food arrives perfectly presented.”

DoorDash is a San Francisco-based company founded by Tony Xu in 2013.

“Tony watched his mom work at her restaurant, where helped her from ages 9 to 15 and wanted to help small business owners like his mom grow and scale their business,” Sommers said in an email.

In Gilroy, DoorDash delivers for local restaurants, including Ninja Sushi, Dany’s Restaurant, Ginger Cafe, Sweet Sicily, BBQ 152, Los Pericos Taqueria, First Street Coffee House, La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant, Cafe Thyme, Westside Grill and Mama Mia’s. They also deliver for chain restaurants, like Denny’s, Chevy’s Mexican Grill, Jack in the Box, El Pollo Loco, Sonic Drive-In, Carl’s Jr., Jamba Juice and, Subway.

In Morgan Hill DoorDash delivers for Trail Dust BBQ, Mama Mia Italian Restaurant, Mr. Falafel, Pieology Pizzeria, La Costa, Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop, Pho Morgan Hill, Boxseat Sports Grill, Sitar Indian Cuisine, Siam Thai Restaurant, Main Street Bagels, Beach Hut Deli, Sushi Nara, House of Meatballs and La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant.

For more information, go to doordash.com.