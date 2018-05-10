Vote ‘No’ on Persky recall

On the June 5 ballot, Santa Clara County voters will be asked whether or not to recall Judge Aaron Persky, the judge who sentenced former Stanford student Brock Turner for sexual assault. I urge all voters to vote NO to the recall and here is why.

Let me be clear, rape, sexual assault, domestic violence and similar offenses are wrong, illegal, and those who commit these offenses should be held accountable. The issue is whether Judge Persky acted in a way that deserves a recall. The sentence was lawful and followed the recommendation of the probation officer. Get the facts at norecall2018.org.

Swanee Edwards

Morgan Hill