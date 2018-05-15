Gilroy, Christopher shine in league finals

The Gilroy and Christopher High gymnastics teams qualified for the Central Coast Section Championships with strong showings in the Santa Clara Valley League Finals last Thursday. The Mustangs finished third with 141.5 points, while Christopher took fifth with 135.15 points. Gilroy sophomore Ellie Pickford had an outstanding meet, placing second in the all-around with 36.85 points.

That included scoring highest on the beam, with 9.6 points. Mustangs senior Sloane Pace finished tied for seventh in the all-around with 36 points. Ashly Fiack, Avery Harding and Elizabeth Oliveira also competed at the league finals, as did Christopher’s Jaden Regallo, Kaityln Pappas and Waverly Mercado.

The CCS Championships take place on Wednesday at Gymtowne Gymnastics in South San Francisco.