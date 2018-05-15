November 27, 1932 – May 9, 2018

Beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Mary U. Johnston passed away peacefully surrounded by her children Wednesday May 9, 2018.

Mary was born in Verona, WI on November 27, 1932 to Santina and Martin Andrea. Mary married Joe Bono and raised their beautiful family in San Jose, CA. She will be lovingly remembered by her surviving children Kathie Wells, Michelle (Ed) Murphy, and Joseph (Lori) Bono and welcomed into heaven by her loving daughter, Cindi (Greg) Bono-Patty.

Mary will also be fondly remembered by her six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She will be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and dear friends.

Her family was her life as was her love for line dancing with the Golden Oldies Line Dancers. Mary was a docent at Gilroy Gardens for several years and made many dear friends during her time there. She also enjoyed cheering on the Green Bay Packers.

A Funeral Service in memory of Mary was held at Oak Hill Cemetery, 300 Curtner Avenue, San Jose, CA 95125 on Wednesday May 16, 2018 at 11:00am, followed by interment next her beloved husband Joe Johnston. Her family welcomes her many friends to join them following the service in the Chapel of Oaks for a celebration of Mary’s wonderful life.