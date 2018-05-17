May 18, 1957 – January 29, 2018

Cheryl Ann Dexter (Bohrer), age 60, passed away on January 29, 2018 after a long battle with cancer.

Cheryl was raised on the Dexter Dairy here in Gilroy and continued to live in the area through out her life.

She leaves behind her only child, Jerrica Dexter, Son in Law Frank Perez, and her three grandchildren, Frank, Zachary and Westlyn Perez as well as her three siblings, Alyce, John and James as well as nieces and nephews.

She will always be remembered for her genuine love for her grandchildren, diet Pepsi, and her amazing fried chicken.

Thank you to all her friends and family, as well as the medical staff who have supported her throughout her battle.

A memorial service we be held on what would have been her 61st birthday (MAY 18, 2018) at 3pm, at Gavilan Memorial, to place her ashes with her mother and celebrate her life.