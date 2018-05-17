Cool off at the Gardens

Families flocked to Gilroy Gardens Sunday, May 13 for a special Mother’s Day event celebrating the expansion of the popular Water Oasis.

Recent renovations include four new slides, a giant tipping bucket, 90 new spray jets and various water features—effectively doubling the water play area.

Also added to the outdoor area were six family cabana rentals, palm trees, shade umbrellas and Adirondack chairs for guests to sit back and enjoy the afternoon.

The theme park is open Fridays and weekends in May, including Memorial Day, Monday, May 28. Beginning June 1, the park will be open daily through Aug. 13. Visit gilroygardens.org.

The new Water Oasis also has four new larger slides designed for older children and adults, with a combined path length of 384 feet. The city-owned amusement park announced this month that Gilroy Gardens Value Memberships are still available at the season-lowest price of $48 for both children and adults, entitling holders to receive unlimited daytime admission to the park through Jan. 6, 2019. For information, go to gilroygardens.org. Children ages 2 and under are still admitted free.