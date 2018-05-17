November 3, 1939 – May 2, 2018

George Robert Bouchey passed on May 2, 2018 at the age of 79 at his Gilroy home of nearly 30 years. George will be dearly missed by all who were fortunate to share a hot cup of coffee or a cold beer with him.

Born November 3, 1939 in South Dakota to Walter and Birdene Bouchey, George was the youngest of nine children. His parents, as well as his eight siblings – Juanita, Mary, Phyllis, Walter Jr., Eldon, Harmon, Joseph and Gordon, wife, Kathy and best friend, Mark McCarthy, preceded him in death.

He is survived by his three children Dennis Bouchey, Daryl Ireland and Denise Ireland, nieces, Teri Montgomery and Cindy Hayes, grandniece Kendra Montgomery and a grandnephew Clifton Hayes.

George came to the Garlic capital in the 1980s and was a valued employee for several construction companies and property management firms in South County. Most recently, he lent his skills to the Gilroy Veterans Memorial Hall where he put his talents to good use. He was always willing to help a friend fix a water heater, clear a drain or repair a screen. George also helped those he didn’t even know as a regular volunteer at the St. Joseph’s Family Center.

Whether relaxing on his front porch, perched on a stool at the Vets Bar or enjoying lunch at Milias, George was always surrounded by friends. He enjoyed friendly games of dice, an occasional trip to the casinos, fishing or just conversation over a meal or a drink. Gilroy won’t be the same without him zipping around in his little Fiat, letting anyone who would listen know that Milia’s biscuits and gravy or BLT were the best in town and his mischievous sense of humor.

A celebration of life will be held Thursday, May 24th from noon to 4pm at the Veterans Memorial Hall, 74 West 6th Street in Gilroy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to Habing Family Funeral Home, 408-847-4040.