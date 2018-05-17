Gun-wielding robbers steal shoes at outlet

Two boxes of shoes were robbed at gunpoint at the Gilroy Premium Outlets, and the suspects got away, Gilroy police said.

On May 9, 2018, at about 2 pm, officers responded to the Bostonian Clarks outlet store, located at 8325 Arroyo Circle, in Gilroy, for a report of a robbery that had just occurred.

Police said that just prior to the call, the store had received a delivery of about 30 cases of shoes, which were dropped off near the backdoor of the business. Immediately upon the delivery, an employee began to bring the boxes inside the store.

The employee moved 28 boxes of shoes into the store, which contained 10-11 pairs of shoes in each box. As she went outside to get the remaining 2 boxes, a truck came to a stop at the rear door, police said.

As the truck stopped, a male exited the vehicle and loaded the remaining two boxes of shoes into the open truck bed. The employee ran to the driver side and confronted the female driver. The female drove away at a slow speed as the employee held onto the truck, demanding the property be returned. During this time, the male got into the passenger seat and pointed a handgun at the employee. Fearing for her safety, the employee let go and the truck drove away. Officers responded to the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.

The truck was described as a charcoal grey, long bed, squared body pick-up similar to a GMC or Chevy, having two doors and a front bench seat.

The male suspect was described as a dark-skinned Hispanic male, approximately 20-years-old, 5’5”, skinny build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The female suspect was described as a light-skinned Hispanic female, in her 20’s, approximately 150 pounds, light brown hair, wearing a light colored spaghetti-strap-style tank top.

The case is currently being investigated by the Gilroy Police Department Investigations Bureau. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call 408-846-0350. Callers may remain anonymous. Case #18-2597.