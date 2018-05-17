Library hosts Mental Health Resource Fair

Numerous community organizations and public agencies that provide services around mental health and wellness issues will come together between 10am and 4pm May 19 at Gilroy Library for “Mindquest,” a Mental Health Resource Fair funded by the California State Library’s State Mental Health Initiative.

The event is free and open to residents throughout Santa Clara County.

Activities for all ages are scheduled throughout the day, in addition to resource tables providing prizes and giveaways. Kids can take part in yoga, arts and crafts, and a visit by a children’s author. Adults can enjoy chair massage, yoga, and adult coloring for stress relief. Workshop topics include mental health for teens and suicide prevention.

In addition, a class on mental health for the whole family will be presented in Spanish. Other talks will touch on the subjects of emotional intelligence, patient rights and dealing with emotional trauma using mindfulness techniques.

“Mental health is a subject that many families have trouble addressing,” said Nancy Howe, County Librarian. “I am very pleased that Gilroy Library is able to bring such an array of valuable information for those who are dealing with these issues, as well as their loved ones and caregivers.”

One in five Americans has a mental health condition, including anxiety, depression, addiction, ADHD and eating disorders, according to organizers. While traditionally such personal health issues have rarely been publicly discussed, society has been moving toward greater understanding and openness in talking about them. The recent People magazine cover story addressing Mariah Carey’s bipolar diagnosis is just one such example.

The Mental Health Resource Fair will provide information to attendees about mental health and wellness, as well as access to service providers. Mindquest is designed to bring the entire community together to draw attention to important issues and share tools to address life’s many challenges.