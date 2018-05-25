Kathy Venneman

On February 6, 2018, in Morgan Hill, Kathleen Anne (Nelson) Venneman passed away at home in the loving arms of her husband John.

Born to parents Garl and Anne (Burchill) Nelson. Kathy grew up in Sunnyvale CA. After graduating from St. Lawrence Girls H.S., Kathy studied botany at UC Davis (’74). Kathy and John married in 1975 and moved to Morgan Hill where they raised their family. They could often be found enjoying each others company in the beautiful garden she created in their backyard. Her family, children and caregivers will always remember her love of gardening, Coca-Cola, rare steak and music by Jimmy Buffett.

Kathy was a 30 year survivor of (brain) cancer. Her family is thankful for the many years they shared.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Survived by her husband, her siblings Mary Jo (Rodrigues), Daniel and Christopher, her children, Sarah (Doucette), Andrew, Anna (Pascual) and Justin, and her five grandchildren.

Memorial service: June 4, 2018 11:00am Saint Catherine’s Catholic Church, 17400 Peak Avenue, Morgan Hill, CA 95037.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to: Child Fund www.childfund.org/most-needed or Habitat for Humanity www.habitat.org/donate